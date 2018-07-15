15ft pathway preserves pedestrian access in Tiki beach corridor

As utility works continue along a newly-closed stretch of the former West Bay Road, Dart’s construction arm is ensuring pedestrians and bicyclists can still traverse the site freely.

Workers have completed a 15 foot ‘crusher run’ path that runs north from the Kimpton hotel to the end of the construction area.

Decco VP of construction Gary Gibbs told Cayman 27 eventually this footpath will be enhanced with landscaping.

“As we progress the work for the festival site, we will be installing a more permanent undulating crush and run pathway that will be 25 feet in width, that will have some landscaping and what time into the new paved public walkway that will be extending from the Kimpton all the way to the north of Tiki,” said Mr. Gibbs.

Mr. Gibbs says arrangements have been made with first responders to allow for vehicular access to the pathway in the event of an emergency.

