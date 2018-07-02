Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
CICC World Cup
Crime News

2 vehicle collision in BT

July 23, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

A two-vehicle collision in Bodden Town early yesterday (22 July) morning is currently engaging the attention of the RCIPS.
According to police the incident happened around 8:25 a.m. on Shamrock Road in the vicinity of Coral Bay village. It involved a Ford F-150 and a Honda CRV.
Police say the Ford left the roadway and collided with the CRV parked on the soft shoulder.
No injuries were reported.

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze Generic
Clean Gas
Eclipze – Summer 2018
Kirk Freeport – July/August 2018
Hurley’s Media Sales
Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
%d bloggers like this: