2018 Tourism numbers update

July 4, 2018
jeffersontyler
2018 tourism numbers are in and they show a continued upward trend from last year’s figures. The Department of Tourism says there’s been a 16% increase in the number of visitors for the first 5 months of this year versus this time last year. Total visitor spending topped out at CI $325 million over the last 5 months with 209,000 visitors touching down in Cayman during that time. Cruise arrivals increased 30% adding up to 123,000 in visitors. There was also an increase of 29,000 stayover visitors from last year.

“We’ve got some positive things happening, especially in the last 24 months. New gateways by Cayman Airways, added carriers, added rooms. A very good space to be in,” said Tourism Minister Hon. Moses Kirkconnell.

May was the 14th month in a row that air arrivals into the Cayman Islands surpassed the previous year’s totals.

