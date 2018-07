Three teenagers are arrested after trying to flee police after a home invasion.

A 15-year-old and two 17-year-old-boys ran from responding officers yesterday, according to an RCIPS press release. Officers were responding to a burglary in progress.

The boys were taken into custody near Smith Cove, where two of the boys tried to swim away. Two of the boys were also arrested for other incidents.

They remain in custody.

