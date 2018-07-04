Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
CICC World Cup
Bracket Challenge
News

4 vehicle crash in Prospect

July 3, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

A four-vehicle crash on Saturday (30 June) night sends four people to the hospital and creates a traffic back-up in Prospect. The collision happened near the intersection of Marina Drive and Shamrock Road shortly after 10 p.m.
Traffic piled up on along on Marina Drive in the vicinity of the crash near Mc Russ.
Police say only minor injuries were reported.

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – July/August 2018
Hurley’s Media Sales
Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: