A four-vehicle crash on Saturday (30 June) night sends four people to the hospital and creates a traffic back-up in Prospect. The collision happened near the intersection of Marina Drive and Shamrock Road shortly after 10 p.m.
Traffic piled up on along on Marina Drive in the vicinity of the crash near Mc Russ.
Police say only minor injuries were reported.
4 vehicle crash in Prospect
A four-vehicle crash on Saturday (30 June) night sends four people to the hospital and creates a traffic back-up in Prospect. The collision happened near the intersection of Marina Drive and Shamrock Road shortly after 10 p.m.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.