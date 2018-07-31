Airbnb an asset says Tourism Minister

Tourism Minister Hon. Moses Kirkconnell said Airbnb has been a welcomed addition to Cayman and has allowed Caymanians to take ownership of the country’s tourism product.

The latest tourism numbers showed a record 1.3 million visitors in the first half of 2018 and Mr. Kirkconnell said Airbnb’s entry here added to those numbers.

“If you look at an Airbnb, a vacation rental by owner, property that is being advertised, when you contact them you are looking talking to a Caymanian who is going to meet you and show you our culture,” said Mr. Kirkconnell.

The Tourism minister said Airbnb assisted in adding variety to the room stock available in Cayman. The room stock, he said, will be further enhanced with an expected 20 percent increase in rooms over the next three years as large hotel chains come online.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

