Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
CICC World Cup
Bracket Challenge
News

Arson suspect in court for West Bay house fire

July 5, 2018
Add Comment
Seaford Russell jr.
1 Min Read

32-year-old Tommy Ebanks made his initial court appearance after he was arrested in relation to Tuesday’s (3 July) house fire on North West Point Road, West Bay. Mr. Ebanks was charged with arson. The fire left eleven people homeless. Mr. Ebanks also lived in the house that was gutted.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell jr.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – July/August 2018
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas
Eclipze Generic
Hurley’s Media Sales
Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: