32-year-old Tommy Ebanks made his initial court appearance after he was arrested in relation to Tuesday’s (3 July) house fire on North West Point Road, West Bay. Mr. Ebanks was charged with arson. The fire left eleven people homeless. Mr. Ebanks also lived in the house that was gutted.
Arson suspect in court for West Bay house fire
July 5, 2018
1 Min Read
You may also like
News • Politics
Choudhury recall now 1 month on, FCO silence continues
July 5, 2018
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.