Athletics: Cayman sends three to IAAF World U20 Championships

July 5, 2018
Jordan Armenise
The Cayman Islands Athletics Association (CIAA) will send three athletes to the 2018 IAAF World Under-20 Championships in Tampere, Finland starting 10-15 July.

The group includes Cayman Islands national discus and shot put record holder Lacee Barnes. The 18-year old University of Texas San Antonio freshman won gold and silver at the 2018 CARIFTA Games in Bahamas back in March. She will compete in discus starting Tuesday (10 July).

Cayman will also be represented by 18-year old hurdler Rasheem Brown. ‘The Rocket’ most recently competed in the 2018 Cayman Invitational finishing fifth among a stacked class. Brown also competed at the 2017 IAAF World Under-18 Championships where he finished 8th overall battling a stomach virus.

“My aim at the World U20 Championship is to win a medal for my country, and to make it through all the rounds safely while remaining focused to make sure I’m in the finals.”

Cayman’s Shalysa Wray rounds out the trio competing in the 400 metres. The 19-year old Prospect native student says she aiming to beat her personal best of 54.02.

“This has been my best season actually. My goal is to just make the finals. I am aiming for a 53-low or a 52.”

 

 

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

