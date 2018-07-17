Athletics: Chin Jr leads Team Cayman to 11 medals at CUT Games

Ten athletes returned Sunday (15 July) with eleven medals and six personal bests after competing at the 2018 Caribbean Union of Teachers (CUT) Games held 13-14 July in Bermuda.
Anthony Chin Jr, 10, led the way with three medals including a gold in the Boys Under-11 Long Jump with personal best of 4.70 metres. Chin added bronze in both the 100-and 200-metres.
13-year old YaNelli Dawkins won silver in the Girls Under-15 Girls Shot Put with a throw of 9.03. 14-year old Rachael Pascal set a personal best in the Girls Under-15 Shot Put with a throw of 33.73 metres to win silver.
12-year old Aaliyannah Anderson won bronze medals in the Girls Under-13 100-and 200-metres . Falcon Athletics’ Kristoff Clarke set a new personal best with a jump of 4.80 metres in the Boys Under-13 Long Jump. Both 11-year old Aimee McKenzie and 13-year old Renandra Powell also set personal bests in their respective events to win bronze. Kassidy Forrester’s time of 1:03.44 seconds earned him a bronze in the Boys Under-13 400-metres.
Jaiden Reid’s personal best of 24.61 seconds was good for fourth in the Boys Under-15 200 metres.
Here is a look at all the medalists from the 2018 CUT Games:
