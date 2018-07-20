Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Athletics: Former VP Wason in the running for Technical Director vacancy

July 19, 2018
Jordan Armenise
Former Cayman Islands Athletics Association (CIAA) Vice President Harcourt Wason is said to be in the running for the vacant position of Technical Director.

CIAA President Lance Barnes confirmed with Cayman 27 the former administrator and the association have been in contact.

“He lived here for a number of years, he’s a teacher as well. He’s well experience in this area, he was involved in many CARIFTA Games. Yes he reached out to us. We are now communicating with him, but we haven’t made a final decision as of yet.”

Wason, 62, holds duel citizenship for both Barbados and Cayman. He is a member of the CIAA and was part of the Bajan Men’s 4×400 metre relay team in 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal, Quebec. Barnes said if chosen, Wason would be a position contributor.

“I believe he would be a great addition to the team.”

Barnes added the association is hoping to fill the position on a temporary basis, with appointee leading Cayman’s program to the 2019 CARIFTA Games.

