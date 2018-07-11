Athletics: Ten head to Caribbean Union of Teachers Games in Bermuda

Ten of Cayman’s youth athletes will compete 13-14 July at the 2018 Caribbean Union of Teachers (CUT) Games. The competition features 400 athletes from the region ages 5-14 at Bermuda’s National Sports Centre.

Here is a look at the athletes representing Cayman:

Under-9

Jeleah Maize – 80m/150m/Long Jump

Under-11

Anthony Chin Jr. – 100m/Long Jump

Under-13

Aaliyanna Anderson – 100m/200m

Amiee McKenzie – High Jump/ Long Jump

Kassidy Forrester – 200m/400m

Kristoff Clarke – 100m/ Long Jump

Under-15

Renadra Powell – 100m/200m/Long Jump

Rachel Pascal – Javelin

YaNelli Dawkins – Shot Put

Jaiden Reid – 100m/200m

Coach: Ricardo Hayles

Manager: Paula Dawkins

