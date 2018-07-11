Athletics: Ten head to Caribbean Union of Teachers Games in Bermuda

Ten of Cayman’s youth athletes will compete 13-14 July at the 2018 Caribbean Union of Teachers (CUT) Games. The competition features 400 athletes from the region ages 5-14 at Bermuda’s National Sports Centre.
Here is a look at the athletes representing Cayman:
Under-9
Jeleah Maize – 80m/150m/Long Jump
Under-11
Anthony Chin Jr. – 100m/Long Jump
Under-13
Aaliyanna Anderson – 100m/200m
Amiee McKenzie – High Jump/ Long Jump
Kassidy Forrester – 200m/400m
Kristoff Clarke – 100m/ Long Jump
Under-15
Renadra Powell – 100m/200m/Long Jump
Rachel Pascal – Javelin
YaNelli Dawkins – Shot Put
Jaiden Reid – 100m/200m
Coach: Ricardo Hayles
Manager: Paula Dawkins
