Athletics: Wray advances to 400m semifinals, Barnes suffers injury at IAAF U20 Worlds

July 10, 2018
Jordan Armenise
Cayman’s female quarter-mile specialist parlayed a strong opening day performance into another day of competition, while Cayman’s national discus record holder suffered an injury on day one (10 July) of the IAAF World Under-20 Championships in Tampere, Finland.

18-year old Shalysa Wray placed fourth overall in Heat 3 of the women’s 400-metres clocking in at 54.38 seconds. The time qualified the Prospect native for Wednesday’s (11 July) semifinals.

“I knew I had to run and finish in the top 4 to advance so that’s what I did. My coach told me to run out and finish strong and I did that, but going into the semis I feel like I’m gonna try to finish a bit stronger.”

Wray’s time was just shy of her personal best of 54.21 seconds.

18-year old Lacee Barnes finished 14th overall in Group B of the women’s discus. After failing to record a clean throw in her first attempt, Barnes recovered for a second attempt of 35.54 metres, finishing the event with a distance of 42.41 metres on her final throw. She told Cayman 27 she was not completely healthy.

“Sadly during my warm-ups, I ended with a slight injury in my shoulder by doing warm-up throws which I knew from the start would hinder my performance. I tried to push through regardless however it just didn’t happen for me. I’m proud to have represented Cayman on the world stage but I just wish it would of played out differently.”

Cayman’s third and final athlete in competition, 18-year-old Rasheem Brown will compete Wednesday in the men’s 110m hurdles.

 

 

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

