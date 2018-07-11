Athletics: Wray advances to 400m semifinals, Barnes suffers injury at IAAF U20 Worlds

Cayman’s female quarter-mile specialist parlayed a strong opening day performance into another day of competition, while Cayman’s national discus record holder suffered an injury on day one (10 July) of the IAAF World Under-20 Championships in Tampere, Finland.

18-year old Shalysa Wray placed fourth overall in Heat 3 of the women’s 400-metres clocking in at 54.38 seconds. The time qualified the Prospect native for Wednesday’s (11 July) semifinals.

“I knew I had to run and finish in the top 4 to advance so that’s what I did. My coach told me to run out and finish strong and I did that, but going into the semis I feel like I’m gonna try to finish a bit stronger.”

Wray’s time was just shy of her personal best of 54.21 seconds.

18-year old Lacee Barnes finished 14th overall in Group B of the women’s discus. After failing to record a clean throw in her first attempt, Barnes recovered for a second attempt of 35.54 metres, finishing the event with a distance of 42.41 metres on her final throw. She told Cayman 27 she was not completely healthy.

“Sadly during my warm-ups, I ended with a slight injury in my shoulder by doing warm-up throws which I knew from the start would hinder my performance. I tried to push through regardless however it just didn’t happen for me. I’m proud to have represented Cayman on the world stage but I just wish it would of played out differently.”

Cayman’s third and final athlete in competition, 18-year-old Rasheem Brown will compete Wednesday in the men’s 110m hurdles.

