Athletics: Wray, Brown finish IAAF World U20’s as semifinalists

July 11, 2018
Jordan Armenise
Cayman’s Shalysa Wray and Rasheem Brown will leave Tampere, Finland as semifinalists after Wednesday’s (11 July) heats at the IAAF World Under-20 Championships.

Wray, 18, finished seventh in her semifinal heat with a time of 54.32 seconds. After running 54.48s in her qualifying heat, Wray said she was pleased with her performance at the high-level meet.

“It was a bit tough. I got lane one which wasn’t an ideal lane. I ran to the best of my ability. At the end of the day I am disappointed, but I am also not because I made it to the semis which I’ve never done at a major championship, so I’m proud.

Brown, 18, earn a spot in the semifinals with a time of 13.83s in morning session, placing third overall in Heat 2. Later in the day, Brown ran 14.40s to finish 8th in Heat 2. Brown said an early stumble ended his chance for a finals spot.

“I’m very happy that I made it through the heats, and to the semifinals. Unfortunately, I hit the first hurdle and got off-balance. I held my composure and finished the race.”

Brown will head to the Central American and Caribbean Games in Colombia next beginning 19th July. Wray told Cayman 27 this was the final race of her season.

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

