Athletics: Wray, Brown finish IAAF World U20’s as semifinalists

Cayman’s Shalysa Wray and Rasheem Brown will leave Tampere, Finland as semifinalists after Wednesday’s (11 July) heats at the IAAF World Under-20 Championships.

Wray, 18, finished seventh in her semifinal heat with a time of 54.32 seconds. After running 54.48s in her qualifying heat, Wray said she was pleased with her performance at the high-level meet.

“It was a bit tough. I got lane one which wasn’t an ideal lane. I ran to the best of my ability. At the end of the day I am disappointed, but I am also not because I made it to the semis which I’ve never done at a major championship, so I’m proud.

Brown, 18, earn a spot in the semifinals with a time of 13.83s in morning session, placing third overall in Heat 2. Later in the day, Brown ran 14.40s to finish 8th in Heat 2. Brown said an early stumble ended his chance for a finals spot.

“I’m very happy that I made it through the heats, and to the semifinals. Unfortunately, I hit the first hurdle and got off-balance. I held my composure and finished the race.”

Brown will head to the Central American and Caribbean Games in Colombia next beginning 19th July. Wray told Cayman 27 this was the final race of her season.

