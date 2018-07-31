Attempted robbery in GT: Victim escapes, pleads at a nearby home for help

A man escapes two would-be thieves in an early morning attempted robbery in George Town.

Police say the incident happened Saturday (28 July.) The victim was attacked around 1.30 a.m. He sought help at a home along Red Gate Road (Old Jones Way.)

The RCIPS said the man was walking along Portland Road, just east of North Sound Road when he was attacked by the men. The victim said one man struck him on the back of his head and the second threatened him with a knife. They demanded that he give them whatever he had. He ran away.

The only descriptions of the men were that one was wearing a black shirt and red pants; the second was wearing a grey long shirt with red pants.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

