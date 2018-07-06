Beryl strengthens into hurricane

Tropical Storm Beryl strengthened overnight and has become the first hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season.

Hurricane Beryl’s center is located approximately 300 miles northeast of French Guiana.

A faster west-northwestward motion is expected through the weekend.

On the forecast track, the center of Beryl will remain east of the Lesser Antilles through early Sunday (8 July).

Satellite data indicate the maximum sustained winds have increased to near 75 mph (120 km/h) with higher gusts, according to the National Hurricane Center. Some strengthening is forecast today (6 July) but Beryl is forecast to quickly weaken by late Saturday (7 July) and become a tropical storm or degenerate into a strong open trough near the Lesser Antilles early next week.

Tune into Cayman 27 News at 6 p.m. for more.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

