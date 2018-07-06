Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
CICC World Cup
Bracket Challenge
News

Beryl strengthens into hurricane

July 6, 2018
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

Tropical Storm Beryl strengthened overnight and has become the first hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season.

Hurricane Beryl’s center is located approximately 300 miles northeast of French Guiana.

A faster west-northwestward motion is expected through the weekend.

On the forecast track, the center of Beryl will remain east of the Lesser Antilles through early Sunday (8 July).

Satellite data indicate the maximum sustained winds have increased to near 75 mph (120 km/h) with higher gusts, according to the National Hurricane Center. Some strengthening is forecast today (6 July) but Beryl is forecast to quickly weaken by late Saturday (7 July) and become a tropical storm or degenerate into a strong open trough near the Lesser Antilles early next week.

Tune into Cayman 27 News at 6 p.m. for more.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – July/August 2018
Clean Gas
Eclipze Generic
Tanya’s Kitchen
Hurley’s Media Sales
Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: