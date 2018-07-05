Big Story: Hew sees ICT opportunities aplenty for Cayman

Infrastructure Minister Hon. Joseph Hew recently returned from the annual Commonwealth Information Communication Technologies Forum, in London.

There, he discussed with other experts and Government leaders opportunities and challenges faced when it comes to how country’s communicate and build infrastructure to do so.

He joins Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales live on set Wednesday (4 July) to talk more about the forum and what it means for the Cayman Islands.

