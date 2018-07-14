Boy appears in court for Captain’s Bakery armed robbery

A 17-year-old boy appears in court for Tuesday’s (10 July) armed robbery at Captain’s Bakery on West Bay Road.

The boy was charged with attempted robbery and possession of an unlicensed firearm. He was remanded into custody.

Police said the boy entered the bakery and demanded cash on Tuesday night. He was arrested shortly after the incident.

A male employee was pistol-whipped during the incident. He was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say a firearm was also recovered. The boy’s case has been transferred to Grand Court. He’s expected back in court on 20 July.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

