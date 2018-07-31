Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Brac crash update: Cyclist out of critical condition

July 30, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

The cyclist involved in Thursday’s (26 July) crash on Cayman Brac has stabilized, but police say she still remains serious condition at Health City.

The Cayman Brac woman suffered life-threatening injuries following the collision and was airlifted from Faith Hospital.
Police said the woman was riding her bicycle along Gerrard Smith Avenue on Cayman Brac when she collided with a white Hyundai. She and the vehicle were traveling in the same lane, but in opposite directions when they crashed into each other.
The driver of the Hyundai was uninjured. Investigations are continuing.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

