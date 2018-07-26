Breaking: Assault on Marina Drive

Police are currently investigating, what they called, an assault in Prospect.

Details are limited at the moment, but the RCIPS confirmed the incident happened near Marina Drive.

They say it is an on-going incident and there are few details to share. However, they did indicate there were no life-threatening injuries.

Cayman 27 is following this story.

