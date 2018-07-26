Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
CICC World Cup
Crime News

Breaking: Assault on Marina Drive

July 26, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Police are currently investigating, what they called, an assault in Prospect.

Details are limited at the moment, but the RCIPS confirmed the incident happened near Marina Drive.

They say it is an on-going incident and there are few details to share. However, they did indicate there were no life-threatening injuries.

Cayman 27 is following this story. Do check back for more as we will be updating this story as details come to hand. Remember to tune in for our 6 p.m. newscast for the full story.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

