Breaking: Home invasion in GT, 2 suspects sought

Police are searching for 2 male suspects after an armed home invasion in George Town this morning.

According to the RCIPS the incident happened just after 1:30 a.m. at a residence in Palm Dale, off Crewe Road.

Police say two men entered the home. One of the men was carrying what appeared to be a hand gun. He demanded money. The men threatened the residents, before escaping with a quantity of cash. None of the victims were injured.

One suspect is described as short and slim with his face covered and the other is said to be tall and large built. He had his face covered and was holding what is believed to be a hand gun.

The matter is currently under investigation by the police. Anyone with information is encouraged to call George Town DID at 9494222.

