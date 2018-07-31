Breaking: Major collision in Bodden Town

Police are currently on the scene of a major accident involving a truck and a motor vehicle on Bodden Town Road.

According to an RCIPS statement a short while ago no one was seriously injured in the accident, but they say it is expected to take some time before the road is cleared for traffic. Police have blocked off the area in the vicinity of Anton Bodden Road in both directions due to the accident.

Police say right now traffic is being diverted onto Anton Bodden Road.

We will have more on this developing story as details come to hand. Do remember to tune into our 6 p.m. newscast for more on this and other stories.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

