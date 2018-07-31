Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
CICC World Cup
Crime News

Breaking: Major collision in Bodden Town

July 31, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

 

Police are currently on the scene of a major accident involving a truck and a motor vehicle on Bodden Town Road.

According to an RCIPS statement a short while ago no one was seriously injured in the accident, but they say it is expected to take some time before the road is cleared for traffic. Police have blocked off the area in the vicinity of Anton Bodden Road in both directions due to the accident.

Police say right now traffic is being diverted onto Anton Bodden Road.

We will have more on this developing story as details come to hand. Do remember to tune into our 6 p.m. newscast for more on this and other stories.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – July/August 2018
Eclipze – Summer 2018
Eclipze Generic
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas
Hurley’s Media Sales
Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
%d bloggers like this: