Missing George Town man Leonard Streete has been located.

Police issued a statement a short while ago saying the 83-year-old man, who was reported missing last night (6 July,) was found and appears to be in good health.

Police said shortly after 10 p.m. they received a report that the elderly man was missing. Mr. Streete is described as being of dark complexion, with grey hair, and suffers from dementia.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print