Update: One person hurt in armed robbery on WB Road, suspect held

July 10, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
8D928E3D-3700-4886-B7D4-B7A0A99D6F84

 

One person is pistol-whipped during an armed robbery at Captain’s Bakery on West Bay Road, George Town tonight (10 July.)

Police say a suspect is now in custody following the incident.

According to an RCIPS statement a short while ago  officers responded to a robbery in progress at the bakery. A man with a handgun had entered the business and demanded cash. The suspect struck another person with the gun during the incident.

The RCIPS says officers immediately responded to the backery and a man was taken into custody.  The person struck by the gun was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are currently on the scene of the incident. West Bay Road, in the vicinity of the robbery, is currently blocked off by police and is expected to remain blocked until about midnight.

Police say contrary to media reports shots were not fired in the incident.

The incident is under police investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222 or contact Crime Stoppers at 800-8477.

 

 

 

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

