Breaking: Stabbing in Cayman Airways parking lot

July 3, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Police have confirmed a stabbing incident near the Cayman Airways headquarters in George Town this afternoon (3 July.)

The RCIPS, in a brief statement a short while ago, said officers responded to the report of the violent incident on Roberts Drive. Police say it appears that the persons involved in the incident were known to each other. A male victim was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A Cayman Airways official said the incident happened at 5 p.m. Investigations are continuing.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

