Breaking: Stabbing in Cayman Airways parking lot

Police have confirmed a stabbing incident near the Cayman Airways headquarters in George Town this afternoon (3 July.)

The RCIPS, in a brief statement a short while ago, said officers responded to the report of the violent incident on Roberts Drive. Police say it appears that the persons involved in the incident were known to each other. A male victim was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A Cayman Airways official said the incident happened at 5 p.m. Investigations are continuing.

