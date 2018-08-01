Breaking: Stabbing in East End

Police are currently on the scene of a stabbing in East End.

Details are limited at the moment, but an RCIPS spokesperson confirmed the incident.

Cayman 27 understands one man is in serious condition at hospital. It is not known if his injuries are life-threatening.

Police say the incident happened earlier this evening (31 July) and involved two men.

We will continue to follow this story and update when more details are released. Remember to tune for the full story in our 6 p.m. newscast tomorrow (1 August.)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

