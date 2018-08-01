Breaking: Stabbing in East End

Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
July 31, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Police are currently on the scene of a stabbing in East End.

Details are limited at the moment, but an RCIPS spokesperson confirmed the incident.

Cayman 27 understands one man is in serious condition at hospital. It is not known if his injuries are life-threatening.

Police say the incident happened earlier this evening (31 July) and involved two men.

We will continue to follow this story and update when more details are released. Remember to tune for the full story in our 6 p.m. newscast tomorrow (1 August.)

 

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

