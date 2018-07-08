Breaking: Two armed robberies in GT

The RCIPS is currently investigating two armed robberies that occurred a little over an hour apart from each overnight (7-8 July) in George Town.

The first of these two incidents occurred at the Al La Kebab restaurant on Lawrence Boulevard. Police say they responded to a report around 11:20 p.m. last night (7 July) that four men, dressed in all black and wearing masks had approached workers at the location. One of the men was armed with a handgun. The men demanded cash. They made off with an undisclosed sum.

The second incident happened at the George Town Bus Terminal on Edward Street. Police say they received a report at about 12:40 a.m. (8 July) that a bus driver was robbed. According to the RCIPS a man dressed in all black and carrying a handgun had approached the bus and demanded cash from the driver and other occupants. The man then fled in the direction of Mary Street with a quantity of cash.

No shots were fired during the overnight incidents and no one was injured.

Both robberies are currently under police investigation. Police say they are examining all possibilities that the two robberies may be connected, but at the moment they are being investigated as separate incidents.

Police are asking who may have witnessed either of the incidents, seen anything suspicious in these areas, or have any other information, is asked to contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via ourConfidential Tip Line at 949-7777,

