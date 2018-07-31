Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Sports

CAC Games: Beach Volleyball, Athletics get started in Colombia

July 30, 2018
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

Cayman’s track and field and beach volleyball nationals got their first action at the 2018 Central American & Caribbean Games.

Cayman’s men’s beach volleyball team took to the sand for their first match Saturday (28 July) on the courts in Puerto de Oro, Barranquilla versus the United States Virgin Islands. The team of Nathan Dack and Casey Santamaria were able to find their rhythm quickly, sweeping USVI 21-13,  21-12. Unfortunately, the men were not able to maintain the moment falling 3-21, 9-21 to Mexico, and 17-21, 14-21 to Curacao.

In the evening, Cayman’s Ileann Powery and Marissa Harrison took to the court against the Dominican Republic in the women’s draw. The duo lost their first set 16-21 but managed to turn the tables winning the second 21-16. The Dominicans would rebound to take the game with a 13-15 third set win. Powery and Harrison then faced host Columbia Sunday (29 July) falling in straight sets 11-21 and 13-21, eliminating them from advancing out of the group stage. Both teams will go onto play for their overall placings Monday (30 July).

On the track at Pista Alteica, Cayman’s Rasheem Brown would finish 8th overall in the men’s 100-metre dash with a time of 10.89 seconds, eliminating him from semifinal contention. Brown will take to the blocks Monday for the 110-metre hurdles.

Cayman’s Jeahvon Jackson finished 8th overall in the men’s semifinals of the 400-metre hurdles. His time of 56.60 seconds would eliminate him from a spot in the finals.

Still to compete are women’s national shot put and discus record holder Lacee Barnes and national men’s javelin record holder Alex Pascal.  Barnes throw in the women’s discus Tuesday (31 July) while Pascal is set to throw Thursday (2 August).

The games culminate on Friday, 3rd August.

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

