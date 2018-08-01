Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
CAC Games: Hurdler Brown exits Colombia after 5th place finish, Volleyball duo net win

July 31, 2018
Jordan Armenise
Cayman’s top amateur hurdler bowed out of Colombia, while Cayman’s women beach volleyball squad scored an impressive in the sand Tuesday (31 July) at the Central American and Caribbean Games.

Athletics

In the men’s 110-metre hurdles, 18-year old Rasheem Brown finished 5th overall out of six hurdlers with a time of 14.97 seconds. He did not advance to the finals.

“I didn’t run the way I wanted to, I didn’t achieve a personal best. I wasn’t my time to have that perfect race. As usual, I got an amazing start. However, approaching the first hurdle, I hit it, second hurdle, I also hit. I didn’t recover, and third hurdle I stumbled, but held my composure and finished strong.”

Beach Volleyball

Playing at Puerto de Oro, Cayman’s Marissa Harrison and Ileann Powery engaged in a hard-fought battle with their St. Lucia, winning in straight sets 21-17, 21-19, to win the match. The men’s team, however, were not as fortunate. Casey Santamaria and Nathan Dack fell to the Barbados team 15-21, 15-21. Both teams did not make it to the semi-finals but will continue to play for overall placements.

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

