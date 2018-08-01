CAC Games: Hurdler Brown exits Colombia after 5th place finish, Volleyball duo net win

Cayman’s top amateur hurdler bowed out of Colombia, while Cayman’s women beach volleyball squad scored an impressive in the sand Tuesday (31 July) at the Central American and Caribbean Games.

Athletics

In the men’s 110-metre hurdles, 18-year old Rasheem Brown finished 5th overall out of six hurdlers with a time of 14.97 seconds. He did not advance to the finals.

“I didn’t run the way I wanted to, I didn’t achieve a personal best. I wasn’t my time to have that perfect race. As usual, I got an amazing start. However, approaching the first hurdle, I hit it, second hurdle, I also hit. I didn’t recover, and third hurdle I stumbled, but held my composure and finished strong.”

Beach Volleyball

Playing at Puerto de Oro, Cayman’s Marissa Harrison and Ileann Powery engaged in a hard-fought battle with their St. Lucia, winning in straight sets 21-17, 21-19, to win the match. The men’s team, however, were not as fortunate. Casey Santamaria and Nathan Dack fell to the Barbados team 15-21, 15-21. Both teams did not make it to the semi-finals but will continue to play for overall placements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

