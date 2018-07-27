Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
CAC Games: Cayman wins third medal in Colombia with women’s team squash

July 26, 2018
Jordan Armenise
Cayman won it’s third medal Wednesday (26 July) at the Central American & Caribbean Games in Barranquilla, Colombia.

Eilidh Bridgeman, Marlene West, and Jade Pitcairn advanced to the semi-final round in the Women’s Team event after defeating Trinidad and Tobago, and Guatemala. In the semifinals, they faced the host Colombia. West lost in straight sets, 6-11, 1-11, and 0-11. Pitcairn would also fall to her Columbian opponent in straight sets, 7-11, 4-11, and 5-11.

Cayman’s women still tied with Barbados to claim third place. Bridgeman, who did not play, said the two-days of elimination rounds were a challenge.

“My opponent was the two-seed but she was injured. Marlene has a very close 3-0 game with the one-seed. Jade also had a close game with their 3rd seed. It was one of those matches that could have gone either way.”

In the men’s team quarterfinals, Cayman’s Cameron Stafford renewed his rivalry with 8-time Caribbean champion, Jamaican Chris Binnie. Binnie would get the better of the national champion once again winning 11/4, 11/4, 11/5. Cayman’s Julian Jervis would follow with a marathon match against Jamaica’s Bruce Burrowes. The five-set thriller saw the George Washington standout take the Jamaican to the limit in a 11/5, 11/9, 0/11, 5/11, 12/10 loss.  Jamaica’s Lewis Walters 11/5, 17/15 win over Cayman’s Jake Kelly completed the three-game sweep. Jervis says it was a battle.

“We went on for the fifth game and we gave it everything we had, even though we didn’t have much. At 8-8 in the fifth, I was running to get a shot and hyper-extended my knee, he won the next two points for 10-8. I fought back to make it 10-10, but he won the next two points and we just dropped to the floor.”

Cayman’s Beach Volleyball teams will hit the sand Saturday (28 July) while Athletics starts Sunday (29 July).

