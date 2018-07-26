CAC Games: Sailors wrap in Colombia, Athletics, Beach Volleyball on the horizon

Cayman’s sailors have wrapped in Barranquilla, Colombia at the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games.

Off the coast of Puerto Valero, Cayman’s Allena Rankine continue to face troubled waters. Competing in the women’s Single Handed Laser

division, 18-year-old Rankine finished the competition in 10th with 81 points accumulated over 9 races. Rankine says the CAC games was a new experience for her, and she is grateful to have been able to compete against some of the world best Women’s Single Handed Laser sailors.

“I kind of didn’t know what to expect because I’ve never sailed at this ability level before or with people that have sailed in the Olympics

before. So, I think I did pretty well being that I wasn’t too far behind them.”

In the Men’s Single Handed Laser division wrapped up on Monday, with Shane McDermot finishing in 10th place and Jesse Jackson in 12th . McDermot and Jackson, both 19, were sailing against 15 other sailors. Although this is McDermot’s second time at the CAC Games, this was his first time sailing in the Men’s Single Handed Laser division which he says, proved to be a bit challenging.

“I was in the Radial division with the youth, but since I am no longer in the youth division, the men’s division and they use a larger sail.

With these conditions it was harder for me, since I’m smaller than the other guys, but it was still good for me.”

Jesse Jackson says even though he did not medal he is still happy to be walking away with the new experience gained.

“As my coach always says ‘first place medals aren’t given out you have to go earn them’. What I am taking away from this meet is that I can actually compete against these high-level sailors because I was close to them, and so going forward I am going to put my best foot forward so I can go to other big events.”

In the Open Hobie 16 Division, Florence Allan and her partner, Alun Davies finished 8th out of 9 teams. Allan says the Open Hobie 16 was a new division for her and required having to partner up.

“I’m coming from the Laser which is a single handed boat, into a double handed boat. Which is obviously quite a challenge because you are

sailing with someone else, you are relying on someone else to do things that you are normally in control of yourself. This is the first regatta that we are sailing together in, so it’s been a bit of a challenge. Allan and Davies return to Puerto Velero tomorrow to resume their

competition.

Cayman’s Beach Volleyball duos are set to begin on Saturday 28th July. The men will be represented by Nathan Dack and Casey Santamaria, while the women’s team consists of Ileann Powery and Marissa Harrison. Cayman Athletics will start Sunday 29th July with Rasheem Brown (110mh), Alex Pascal (Javelin) Jeavhon Jackson (400mh) and Lacee Barnes (Shot Put) in competition. Long jumper Carl Morgan has withdrawn.

