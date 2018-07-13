Calls for inclusion after ‘insensitive’ MLA disabilty remark

The Autism Society and the Disabilities Council are joining disability advocate Kent McTaggart in calls for inclusion after a remark by George Town South MLA Barbara Connolly many have interpreted as insensitive.

The Autism Society is calling for a forum where all stakeholders could provide feedback on the use of the Mobi-mat at Smith Barcadere.

“The Autism Society is in strong support of inclusion for all special need members of our community regardless if the individual is on the spectrum.We would hope that the comments expressed by [Ms. Connolly] would be reconsidered,” said the Autism Society in a statement.

“The council would expect proponents of those plans will adopt a proactive approach towards full inclusion for persons with

disabilities and mobility issues, and consider all accessibility options within those future plans. Any statements to the contrary, while perhaps unintended, are not consistent with the goals and objectives of the National Disabilities Policy,” said the Disabilities Council in a statement late Thursday afternoon.

