Calls for inclusion after ‘insensitive’ MLA disabilty remark

July 12, 2018
Joe Avary
The Autism Society and the Disabilities Council are joining disability advocate Kent McTaggart in calls for inclusion after a remark by George Town South MLA Barbara Connolly many have interpreted as insensitive.

The Autism Society is calling for a forum where all stakeholders could provide feedback on the use of the Mobi-mat at Smith Barcadere.

“The Autism Society is in strong support of inclusion for all special need members of our community regardless if the individual is on the spectrum.We would hope that the comments expressed by [Ms. Connolly] would be reconsidered,” said the Autism Society in a statement.

“The council would expect proponents of those plans will adopt a proactive approach towards full inclusion for persons with
disabilities and mobility issues, and consider all accessibility options within those future plans. Any statements to the contrary, while perhaps unintended, are not consistent with the goals and objectives of the National Disabilities Policy,” said the Disabilities Council in a statement late Thursday afternoon.

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

