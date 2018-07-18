Camana Bay Roundabout marks its first year

The three-lane Camana Bay Roundabout marked its first year anniversary last week and police say it has generally had a positive effect on traffic flow.

RCIPS media officer Jodi-Ann Powery says officers have found that drivers are still getting familiar with the three-lane passageway, the only three-lane roundabout in the country.

“NRA has done a good job in making sure that there are not just road markings but signs to help us use the roundabout, but regardless of that, you do still find, that there have been a few accidents, mainly minor accidents at the roundabout,” she said.

The roundabout was designed by Dart Reality and is now under the ownership of the National Roads Authority. Police said they do not have formal statistics when it comes to the number of crashes at the roundabout.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

