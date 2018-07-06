Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Cancer survivors featured in underwater photo shoot

July 5, 2018
Seaford Russell jr.
Underwater photographer Erena Shimoda teamed up with the Cayman Cancer Society to meet childhood cancer survivors over the weekend for a special photo shoot. The aim was to help the survivors achieve a sense of freedom and beauty while capturing breathtaking photos. Ms. Shimoda gathered a special group of children to participate in a photo shoot, two of whom were 15-year-old Jasier McLean, who was diagnosed with Leukemia and seven-year-old Ava Rico, who was diagnosed Lymphoma. The childhood cancer survivors were able to forget their past for a while as they had some underwater fun.

