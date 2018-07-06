Cancer survivors featured in underwater photo shoot

Underwater photographer Erena Shimoda teamed up with the Cayman Cancer Society to meet childhood cancer survivors over the weekend for a special photo shoot. The aim was to help the survivors achieve a sense of freedom and beauty while capturing breathtaking photos. Ms. Shimoda gathered a special group of children to participate in a photo shoot, two of whom were 15-year-old Jasier McLean, who was diagnosed with Leukemia and seven-year-old Ava Rico, who was diagnosed Lymphoma. The childhood cancer survivors were able to forget their past for a while as they had some underwater fun.

