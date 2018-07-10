Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Caricom supports UK Overseas Territories in beneficial ownership registry fight

July 9, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin secures Caricom’s  support for Overseas Territories challenging the UK’s powers to legislate for its territories.

The Premier said he has the regional leaders backing in the fight against public beneficial ownership registers being imposed by the UK.
The Premier took the issue to Caricom’s caucus last week at their 39th Heads of Government conference in Jamaica.
In a statement today (9 July) the Premier highlighted the leaders concern over the issue and their pledge to support British Overseas Territories.

The Premier said, “This is an important statement of solidarity from the heads of member states of Caricom in support of the overseas territories, the majority of which are also associate members of Caricom.”

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

