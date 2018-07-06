Cayman 27 report on NRA illegal well waste discharge prompts action

Cayman 27’s exclusive report that uncovered the National Roads Authority illegally discharging well waste into wetlands along the Linford Pierson Highway prompts action.

The Water Authority told Cayman 27 it met with the NRA and the Department of Environment on 22 June to discuss the environmental concerns arising from its current disposal practices uncovered in Cayman 27’s investigation, and how to deal with future storm-water discharge safely and effectively.

Last month Cayman 27 blew the whistle on the NRA’s illegal well waste disposal practices after spotting its vacuum truck apparently discharging into the wetlands.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

