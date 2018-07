On Crosstalk today, Joel Francis from from the Ministry of Education and Sports talks about Carifta and “Proud of Them”, Director Tamara Hurlston from the Needs Assessment Unit is on to discuss the benefits of this agency. The recent injection of an additional $2 million into the Needs Assessment Unit (NAU) to aid, elderly, unemployed, disabled and needy citizens, and Stef McDermott joins to talk about the Reberth documentary.

