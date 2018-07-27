Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Cayman CrossTalk 27 July 2018

July 27, 2018
Paul Lankford
Beacon Farms are helping their clients who are recovering from substance abuse through the Bridge Foundation a halfway house in that they are working on the farm in Northside growing a variety of agricultural product. Patty Sue McTaggart Duval, Emma Powell and Anthony Cohen join host Kerry Tibbetts and co-host Dr Taylor Burrowes to discuss.  

