Cayman CrossTalk 31 July 2018

July 31, 2018
Paul Lankford
1 Min Read

Today on Cayman Crosstalk we discuss the petitions circulating to bring the Governor back or to make Hon. Franz Manderson the next Governor and the latest on the Chief Justice approving a judicial review for two women to marry.  Our featured guests are Dr Steve McField, Mr. Bilika Simamba and Hon. Gilbert McLean.  

Paul Lankford

