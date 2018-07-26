Cayman Islands Tennis Club appoints new leadership across the board

The Cayman Islands Tennis Club has appointed new leadership after it’s Annual General Meeting held the week of 13 July.

The club will now be led by longtime Landlord Director Eva Jacques. She replaces outgoing President Steve Surrey after a three-year term. Jacques (nee Aiken) is a member of the Kirkconnell family who originally donated the land for the club upon it’s inception in 1975.

In total, five new board members were appointed, with two new directors.

Here is a look at the entire Executive Committee for the Cayman Islands Tennis Club:

President: Eva Jacques (bold, larger letters)

Vice-President Charlie Thompson (new board member)

Treasurer: Colin Reid (new board member)

Ast Treasurer: Maria Alberga (new board member)

Secretary: Marcia Osorio (new board member)

Membership Sec: Manisha Jha (new board member)

Director: Mike Fullerton, Mark Macfee, Steve Thompson (new) Mark Fagan (new)

