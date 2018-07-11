Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Cayman Islands weather forecast: 10-11 July (featuring Z-99’s Jason Howard)

July 10, 2018
Joe Avary
2 Min Read

Synopsis:

 

Light to moderate east to northeasterly winds and seas are expected over the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as a ridge of high pressure lingers north of the Caribbean. Further east, a tropical wave east of Jamaica is expected to enter the Cayman area by tomorrow morning, enhancing our chances of showers and thunder by tomorrow afternoon onwards. Radar images show no showers over the Cayman area. At 4 a.m. the National Hurricane Center in Miami Florida is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm (TS) Chris. TS Chris was located near 32.6 N 73.9 W or about 200 miles south southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, and is moving towards the northeast at 2 mph with max sustained winds of 70 mph. THIS STORM POSES NO THREAT TO THE CAYMAN ISLANDS.
 
 
 
 

  • Tue

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of late night showers.

    91°F
    79°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of late night showers.

    WINDS

    East to northeast at 10 to 15 knots during the day, 5 to 10 knots at night.

    SEA STATE

    Slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

  • Wed

    Cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers and thunder.

    88°F
    76°F
    FORECAST

    Cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers and thunder.

    WINDS

    East to southeast at 5 to 10 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

  • Thu

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of morning showers.

    90°F
    78°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of morning showers.

    WINDS

    East to southeast at 10 to 15 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet.

  • Fri

    Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers.

    91°F
    79°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers.

    WINDS

    East to northeast at 10 to 15 knots during the day, 5 to 10 knots tonight.

    SEA STATE

    Slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet

  • Sat

    Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers

    91°F
    78°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers

    WINDS

    East to northeast at 10 to 15 knots during the day, 5 to 10 knots at night.

    SEA STATE

    Slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

 

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports.

