Cayman Islands weather forecast: 10-11 July (featuring Z-99’s Jason Howard)

Light to moderate east to northeasterly winds and seas are expected over the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as a ridge of high pressure lingers north of the Caribbean. Further east, a tropical wave east of Jamaica is expected to enter the Cayman area by tomorrow morning, enhancing our chances of showers and thunder by tomorrow afternoon onwards. Radar images show no showers over the Cayman area. At 4 a.m. the National Hurricane Center in Miami Florida is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm (TS) Chris. TS Chris was located near 32.6 N 73.9 W or about 200 miles south southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, and is moving towards the northeast at 2 mph with max sustained winds of 70 mph. THIS STORM POSES NO THREAT TO THE CAYMAN ISLANDS.