Cayman Islands weather forecast: 6-8 July weekend

Fri 91°F 79°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. WINDS East to northeast at 10 to 15 knots today, 5 to 10 knots tonight. SEA STATE Moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet

Sat 89°F 77°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers WINDS Easterly at 5 to 10 knots. SEA STATE Slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

Sun 90°F 78°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. WINDS East to northeast at 10 to 15 knots today, 5 to 10 knots tonight. SEA STATE Slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

Mon 92°F 80°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers. WINDS East to northeast at 10 to 15 knots. SEA STATE Moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet.

Tue 90°F 79°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. WINDS East to northeast 10 to 15 knots. SEA STATE Slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.