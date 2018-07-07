Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Cayman Islands weather forecast: 6-8 July weekend

July 6, 2018
Joe Avary
2 Min Read

 

Synopsis:

 

Light to moderate easterly winds and seas are expected over the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as a ridge of high pressure lingers north of the Caribbean. Radar images show no showers over the Cayman area. The National Hurricane Center in Miami Florida is issuing advisories on now Hurricane Beryl. Which at 4 a.m. Beryl was located near 10.6 N 45.1 W or about 1140 miles east southeast of the Lesser Antilles and is moving towards the west near 14 mph with max sustained winds of 75 mph. THIS STORM POSE NO IMMEDIATE THREAT TO THE CAYMAN ISLANDS.
 
 
 
 

  • Fri

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.

    91°F
    79°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.

    WINDS

    East to northeast at 10 to 15 knots today, 5 to 10 knots tonight.

    SEA STATE

    Moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet

  • Sat

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers

    89°F
    77°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers

    WINDS

    Easterly at 5 to 10 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

  • Sun

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.

    90°F
    78°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.

    WINDS

    East to northeast at 10 to 15 knots today, 5 to 10 knots tonight.

    SEA STATE

    Slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

  • Mon

    Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers.

    92°F
    80°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers.

    WINDS

    East to northeast at 10 to 15 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet.

  • Tue

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.

    90°F
    79°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.

    WINDS

    East to northeast 10 to 15 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

 

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports.

