Cayman Islands weather forecast: 6-8 July weekend

Synopsis:
Light to moderate easterly winds and seas are expected over the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as a ridge of high pressure lingers north of the Caribbean. Radar images show no showers over the Cayman area. The National Hurricane Center in Miami Florida is issuing advisories on now Hurricane Beryl. Which at 4 a.m. Beryl was located near 10.6 N 45.1 W or about 1140 miles east southeast of the Lesser Antilles and is moving towards the west near 14 mph with max sustained winds of 75 mph. THIS STORM POSE NO IMMEDIATE THREAT TO THE CAYMAN ISLANDS.
