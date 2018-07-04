Cayman Music School summer music camp begins

Many summer camps started on Tuesday (3 July.) But there are still many parents out there wondering what camps are out there and what they should do with their kids. Cayman Music School is holding summer music camp at its location in Camana Bay. It’s the 6th year for the camp.

“It’s eye-opening so the way we learn about music. We get to learn about world music. So it’s eye-opening. We learn about different cultures through music. And it’s challenging so it gives them a push and sharpens them a bit,” said music camp instructor Max Kazakov.

7-year-old Gina Bertolino is one of a dozen students attending the camp who started off their summer music experience with a drum circle. “Making the drums is making noise. And I like making noise. It’s really fun,” said Ms. Bertolino. The lessons progress on to other instruments.

“Drums piano guitar, DJ and hand percussions,” said instructor Mr. Kazakov. “I always wanted to play the piano. And I play that very rarely,” said Ms. Bertolino.

Kids also get to enjoy physical fitness as part of the day. “We have yoga every day. And outside activities as part of the day. To balance out the energy of the day,” said Ms. Bertolino.

Music camp is still accepting campers. The camp runs from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

