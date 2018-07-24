Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Cayman records ninth water related death, New York woman drowns

July 24, 2018
nataliebriggs
A 64-year-old US visitor has become Cayman’s ninth water-related death.

The woman, who has been identified as Peggy Slyvia Michel of New York, died while diving off South Church Street yesterday (22 July.)

According to the RCIPS Ms. Michel experienced difficulty while in the water. She was assisted back to shore by her companion. They were then assisted by other members of the public who administered CPR until emergency responders arrived.

The 64-year-old New Yorker was transported to the Cayman islands hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

