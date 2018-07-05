Cayman’s Constitution: Let your voice be heard

As the Premier pushes for constitutional reform, Cayman Crosstalk host Woody DaCosta said community engagement in the process is more important than ever.

Mr. DaCosta urges the public to get involved in the process and reach out to their respective representatives.

“As we all know, the Premier is talking about constitutional change,” Mr. DaCosta said in an interview with Cayman 27. “Get engaged, go out, attend meetings, speak to your MLAs, speak to your family and friends, but whatever you do, please don’t abdicate responsibility to anyone else, let your voice be heard.”

He said if the Caymanian people get involved, the new Constitution can more accurately reflect the views and beliefs of the society as a whole.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

