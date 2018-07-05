Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Cayman’s Constitution: Let your voice be heard

July 4, 2018
Joe Avary
As the Premier pushes for constitutional reform, Cayman Crosstalk host Woody DaCosta said community engagement in the process is more important than ever.

Mr. DaCosta urges the public to get involved in the process and reach out to their respective representatives.

“As we all know, the Premier is talking about constitutional change,” Mr. DaCosta said in an interview with Cayman 27. “Get engaged, go out, attend meetings, speak to your MLAs, speak to your family and friends, but whatever you do, please don’t abdicate responsibility to anyone else, let your voice be heard.”

He said if the Caymanian people get involved, the new Constitution can more accurately reflect the views and beliefs of the society as a whole.

About the author

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

