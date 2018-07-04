Cayman’s Constitution: “The people’s document”

Constitution Day has come and gone, and while most of us enjoy a three-day holiday weekend, Cayman’s constitution spells out how we live our lives every day.

Cayman’s first constitution was passed in 1959, and has been amended on a number of occasions, including 1962, 1972, and most recently in 2009.

Cayman Crosstalk host Woody DaCosta told Cayman 27 the 2009 constitution stands out for good reason.

“[The 2009] constitution for the very first time was done by referendum, that means that the people, 62% of our voters made this happen, so this is now the people’s document and I like that because the power is in each one of us,” said Mr. DaCosta.

He said the 2009 constitution is also notable because for the first time it allows for human rights.

The Premier announced recently he would seek constitutional changes to limit the Governor’s authority.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

