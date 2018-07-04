Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
CICC World Cup
Bracket Challenge
Culture News Politics

Cayman’s Constitution: “The people’s document”

July 3, 2018
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

Constitution Day has come and gone, and while most of us enjoy a three-day holiday weekend, Cayman’s constitution spells out how we live our lives every day.

Cayman’s first constitution was passed in 1959, and has been amended on a number of occasions, including 1962, 1972, and most recently in 2009.

Cayman Crosstalk host Woody DaCosta told Cayman 27 the 2009 constitution stands out for good reason.

“[The 2009] constitution for the very first time was done by referendum, that means that the people, 62% of our voters made this happen, so this is now the people’s document and I like that because the power is in each one of us,” said Mr. DaCosta.

He said the 2009 constitution is also notable because for the first time it allows for human rights.

The Premier announced recently he would seek constitutional changes to limit the Governor’s authority.

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport – July/August 2018
Eclipze Generic
Tanya’s Kitchen
Hurley’s Media Sales
Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: