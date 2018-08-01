Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
CICC World Cup
News

CCMI aims to capture nursery coral spawning for a second year

July 31, 2018
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

Researchers at Central Caribbean Marine Institute in Little Cayman are anticipating a repeat of an event caught on camera in its nursery for the first time last year

CCMI documented the spawning of Acripora cervicornus, also known as staghorn coral, in a video taken last year.

Cayman 27’s Joe Avary is on assignment this week in Little Cayman.

CCMI scientists told Cayman 27 these next few nights could potentially be ‘peak spawn’.

We’ll have more from Little Cayman coming up later in the week.

About the author

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

