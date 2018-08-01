CCMI aims to capture nursery coral spawning for a second year

Researchers at Central Caribbean Marine Institute in Little Cayman are anticipating a repeat of an event caught on camera in its nursery for the first time last year

CCMI documented the spawning of Acripora cervicornus, also known as staghorn coral, in a video taken last year.

Cayman 27’s Joe Avary is on assignment this week in Little Cayman.

CCMI scientists told Cayman 27 these next few nights could potentially be ‘peak spawn’.

We’ll have more from Little Cayman coming up later in the week.

