Charismatic beach thief caught on camera on Boggy Sand beach

A charismatic beach thief is caught on camera rifling through a beach-goer’s belongings on Boggy Sand beach.

Neighbors told Cayman 27 the young man befriends visitors on the beach, engaging in polite conversation before making off with their valuables.

Boggy Sands Club developer Morne Botes told Cayman 27 he believes the charismatic young thief is behind recent incdents on Boggy Sand Beach.

“In the last two weeks we have had two incidents where a young guy comes up and he makes friends with people on the beach and then he steals their phones or goes through their bags,” said Mr. Botes.

He told Cayman 27 the thief seduces his prey with Cayman kindness.

“This young man, he came up, he sat with one of our guests for 30 minutes, just chatting about this, that, and the other, he made restaurant recommendations, and it was only when he left that they realized that he took their two cell phones out of the side of their beach chair,” said Mr. Botes.

This Saturday (21 July), Mr. Botes said the young thief was caught on camera rifling through a neighbor’s bag.

“They were out on the paddleboard and they had nothing in their bag, they had a GoPro on them, they saw him on the beach going through their bag, they took some pictures of him, and when they came back on the beach he ran off,” said Mr. Botes.

Mr. Botes told Cayman 27 the incidents have been reported to police.

“Now it is just a matter of time for the police to find him,” he said.

Mr. Botes told Cayman 27 neighbors in the Boggy Sand area are formalising their community watch programme with the hopes of putting nuisance criminals out of business.

“We think it’s the same kid that is just doing this whole stretch of beach, so as soon as we get him out of the picture, everything will go back to normal,” said Mr. Botes.

Police have responded to a number of beach theft incidents over the last few weeks, with reports originating at Public beach, Governor’s beach, Cemetery beach, and Smith Barcadere…

Cayman 217 reached out to police for more information on these Boggy Sand incidents, and have received no response as of press time.

