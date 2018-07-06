Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
News Politics

Choudhury recall now 1 month on, FCO silence continues

July 5, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Nearly a month on and still no official word why H.E. Governor Anwar Choudhury was removed from his post.
Early last month the Foreign and Commonwealth Office said it had temporarily withdrawn Mr. Choudhury from Cayman.
Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin said it was for the FCO to investigate a number of complaints made against Mr. Choudhury.
Those complaints have not been made public. Cayman 27 has reached out to the FCO several times for updates on the probe, but they sent us the same line they have been issuing since the matter came to light.
“It is inappropriate to comment further while an investigation is ongoing,” an FCO spokesperson said.

Premier McLaughlin had previously indicated that FCO Minister Lord Tariq Ahmad said the investigation would take about 4 to 6 weeks.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

