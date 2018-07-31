Clean Gas welcomes OfReg anti-competition probe

Local propane provider Clean Gas has welcomed OfReg’s decision to launch an investigation into anti-competition allegations in the local propane market.

In a statement issued this evening (30 July) the Clean Gas board pledged its support for the investigation saying it will further ensure the people of the Cayman Islands are treated fairly over the long term, giving consumers a choice of propane provider.

On Friday (27 July) OfReg announced its decision to investigate allegations leveled against Home Gas Ltd.

The nature of the allegations was not released, however, Clean Gas asserts in its statement that “after observing a pattern of aggressive anti-competitive behaviour including predatory pricing, Clean Gas made the decision to file a complaint to OfReg.”

We reached out to Home Gas Ltd for comment on the probe. We were told the General Manager was out of the country and he was the only one who could comment on the issue.

Editor’s note by way of disclosure: The Managing Director of Cayman 27’s parent company Hurley’s Media, Randy Merren, is on the Board of Clean Gas Ltd.

