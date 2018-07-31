Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
CICC World Cup
Business News

Clean Gas welcomes OfReg anti-competition probe

July 30, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Local propane provider Clean Gas has welcomed OfReg’s decision to launch an investigation into anti-competition allegations in the local propane market.

In a statement issued this evening (30 July) the Clean Gas board pledged its support for the investigation saying it will further ensure the people of the Cayman Islands are treated fairly over the long term, giving consumers a choice of propane provider.

On Friday (27 July) OfReg announced its decision to investigate allegations leveled against Home Gas Ltd.

The nature of the allegations was not released, however, Clean Gas asserts in its statement that “after observing a pattern of aggressive anti-competitive behaviour including predatory pricing, Clean Gas made the decision to file a complaint to OfReg.”

We reached out to Home Gas Ltd for comment on the probe. We were told the General Manager was out of the country and he was the only one who could comment on the issue.

Editor’s note by way of disclosure: The Managing Director of Cayman 27’s parent company Hurley’s Media, Randy Merren, is on the Board of Clean Gas Ltd.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

