On the heels of finishing 30th overall at the 2018 Open Championships in St. Andrews, Scotland, we sit down with 15-year-old Aaron Jarvis about his experience at one of golf’s most historic tournaments.

Jarvis is the only Caymanian to make the cut at the Open Championships. Help us congratulate Aaron, a two-time winner of the Cayman National Bank Athlete of the Week.

